CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, the lead partner in the consortium planning the LNG
Canada project on British Columbia's northern coast, said on
Friday it has filed for an environmental assessment certificate
with provincial regulators, a key step in gaining approval to
build the liquefied natural-gas facility.
The company said in a release that the filing to British
Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office begins a 180-day
review of the project's socio-economic and environmental
impacts.
Shell has a 50 percent stake in the project, which will
initially produce some 12 million tonnes of LNG per year for the
Asian market and could be expanded to 24 million tonnes.
PetroChina has a 20 percent share while Korea Gas
Corp and Mitsubishi Corp each hold 15
percent.
