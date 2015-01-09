(Adds update from other oil sands mining companies)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
will cut between 5 and 10 percent of the just over
3,000 jobs at its Albian Sands mining project in northern
Alberta, a company spokesman said on Friday, although he
refrained from connecting the move to plunging oil prices.
Spokesman Cameron Yost said the actual number of job
reductions at the Canadian operation had not yet been finalized,
adding it would be "well below" 10 percent.
The cuts were announced to Shell employees on Thursday.
Yost said those affected will be considered for other
positions within Shell's operations.
"It's not layoffs in the traditional sense of the word,"
Yost said. "It's adjustments to the organizational structure."
Albian Sands is the mining portion of Shell's Athabasca Oil
Sands project near Fort McMurray, Alberta, which also includes
the 255,000 barrel-per day Scotford upgrader.
Last February, Shell halted work on its proposed 200,000 bpd
Pierre River oil sands mine in Alberta, saying it was
re-evaluating the timing of various asset developments.
Asked whether the reductions were related to the halving of
global oil prices in the past six months, Yost said: "Even if
oil price had remained stable we would still be looking at these
areas of our business."
Global oil prices sank to their lowest level since April
2009 on Friday on persistent worry over a global supply glut.
Other companies operating oil sands mines in Alberta are
Imperial Oil Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd and Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, which is the largest-interest owner in the Syncrude
project.
All four said they have not reduced employee numbers at
their projects.
