VANCOUVER, June 15 Canada's environment ministry
on Monday said it had approved an East Coast offshore drilling
project led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, saying the
exploration project was "not likely to cause significant adverse
environmental effects."
The approval is contingent on the company meeting numerous
conditions, including mitigating the potential impact on fish
and marine habitats, among other things, the government said in
a statement.
The Shelburne Basin Venture Exploration Drilling project,
which is operated by Shell, consists of up to seven exploration
wells located some 250 kilometers (155 miles) off the coast of
the province of Nova Scotia, on Canada's East Coast.
The wells are covered by six exploration licenses, which run
from 2015 to 2019.
Shell holds a 50 percent stake in the project, while joint
venture partner ConocoPhillips <COP,N> has a 30 percent share
and Suncor Energy has a 20 percent stake.
