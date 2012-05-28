CALGARY, Alberta May 28 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
has put its Orion steam-driven oil sands project on the
block, six years after acquiring the asset in a C$2.4 billion
($2.3 billion) acquisition of Blackrock Ventures near the height
of the last Canadian energy boom.
The project, located northwest of Cold Lake, Alberta,
produces 5,000 barrels a day from 22 well pairs, though it has
regulatory approval for two phases of 20,000 bpd, according to
Scotia Waterous, which is conducting the sales process for
Shell. The project had operating income of C$15.6 million in the
first quarter, according to the Scotia Waterous website.
In 2010, Shell took a $1 billion writedown on the Blackrock
acquisition.