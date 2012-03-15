March 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
may build a multi-billion-dollar chemical complex on the site of
what is now a zinc plant about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of
Pittsburgh, part of a manufacturing shift to cheap natural gas
from fracking.
The selection of the site, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, is a
boost to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett and other Keystone State
politicians, who had aggressively wooed Shell with promises of
tax abatements.
Shell did not disclose any specific tax deals when it
announced the site on Thursday, but Pennsylvania legislators had
proposed slashing corporate income and other taxes for 15 years
for manufacturers investing at least $1 billion in-state.
West Virginia and Ohio had also offered similar tax deals,
but the Monaca site is close to Shell's 700,000 acres of leased
and owned Marcellus Shale land in northern Pennsylvania.
Many expect the plant would boost the economy of all three
states. The Monaca site is only about 16 miles (26 km) from West
Virginia's northern panhandle and from Ohio.
Shell signed an option agreement to buy the site of
Horsehead Holding Corp's current zinc production
facility on the Ohio River.
Horsehead is building a new plant in North Carolina.
Shell's chemical complex, plans for which were first
announced last summer, likely would take four years to build and
would turn ethane from natural gas into ethylene.
Shell would then turn the ethylene into the lucrative
chemical polyethylene, used to make packaging, cushions and
clothing.
Shells also has large chemical facilities in Houston,
Singapore and Saudi Arabia.
Appalachia is geographically well placed as a chemical
manufacturing site because 45 percent of U.S. demand for
polyethylene is concentrated in northern and northeastern states
from Maine to Minnesota.
Caiman Energy LLC, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Dominion
Resources Inc and others are, like Shell, aggressively
investing in the region to access cheap natural gas from
fracking, in which chemical-laced water and sand are blasted
deep below ground.
Environmentalists, however, fear fracking could pollute
water supplies, and an Ohio state agency earlier this month said
there was evidence that it had led to a series of earthquakes in
the state.
New York state currently has a ban on the process.