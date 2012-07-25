LONDON, July 25 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
said it signed a number of new agreements with two
Chinese state-run oil companies to look for oil and develop gas
in China, and also to explore in Gabon.
Shell said it agreed a deal with China's CNOOC to
explore for oil in the offshore Yinggehai basin and also amended
a production sharing contract with the country's biggest oil
producer CNPC for the Changbei onshore gas field.
"We are delighted about the return to offshore exploration
in China and the opportunity to work with CNOOC again on a major
project in the country," Lim Haw-Kuang, executive chairman of
Shell Companies in China said in a statement on Wednesday.
The oil major will also partner with CNOOC in Gabon to look
for oil off the coast of the west African country.