By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, March 15
Shell Plc said it was being sued for causing climate
Shell Plc said it was being sued for causing climate
change, suggesting recent court set-backs for environmentalists
had not put an end to global warming lawsuits.
The Anglo-Dutch group said in its annual report, published
on Thursday, that, "Shell, together with other energy companies,
has been subject to litigation regarding climate change".
"We believe these lawsuits are without merit and are not
material to Shell," the world's second-largest non-government
controlled oil company by market value added.
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit against
five big power companies, that sought to force them to cut their
carbon dioxide emissions, claiming the utilities had created a
public nuisance by contributing to climate change.
Shell gave no further detail on the suits.