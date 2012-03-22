BEIJING, March 22 Global oil major Royal Dutch
Shell said it signed a production sharing contract with
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to develop a shale
gas block in China, the first deal of its kind in the country.
China is in the very early stages of tapping its potentially
large shale gas resources and the government wants to identify
the right technology to unlock them in the next few years,
aiming for a leap in shale production by 2020.
"China has huge shale gas potential and we are committed to
making a contribution in bringing that potential into reality,"
Shell CEO Peter Voser said in the statement.
China's top energy agency, the National Energy
Administration (NEA) officially unveiled on Friday a target to
produce 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of shale gas by 2015, or
roughly 6 percent of China's current total gas production.
It intends to dramatically boost output to 60-100 bcm in
2020, a level some experts say is over-ambitious as it faces
technological, environmental and regulatory roadblocks.
Zhang Yuqing, head of NEA's Oil and Gas Department, has said
foreign firms can enter product sharing contracts with Chinese
firms or provide engineering services.
Shell has already conducted some exploration work on the
Fushun-Yongchuan block covering 3,500 square kilometres in the
southwestern province of Sichuan, the statement said, without
giving further details.
China is likely to tender its second batch of shale gas
blocks in April or May after awarding two out of four blocks in
its first auction in July last year, Xiong Bingqi, an official
with the Ministry of Land and Resources, has told reporters.
China started the shale push in late 2009, inspired by a
shale boom in the United States. Its state energy firms have
since then entered multi-billion-dollar U.S. shale deals with
Chesapeake Energy and Devon Energy Corp.
At home companies have drilled several dozen wells and
brought in firms such as Shell, Chevron Corp and Hess
Corp for joint studies.
However China has yet to start commercial shale production,
though it is widely believed to hold the world's largest shale
resources.
CNOOC Ltd , China's largest offshore oil
producer, started seismic operation of a shale gas project in
the eastern province of Anhui in December, the company's first
onshore exploration project in China. The block covers 4,800
square kilometres.
Executives of China Oilfield Services Ltd, one of
CNOOC Ltd's sister companies and China's largest oil service
company, which derives nearly 30 percent of its revenue
overseas, said on Wednesday that it would provide logging
services for the Anhui shale gas project.
But China Oilfield chief executive officer and president Li
Yong said prospects for shale development in China remained
uncertain because of technical and environmental challenges.
"I have more faith in coalbed methane," Li told Reuters
after the company's results briefing in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
"The environmental impact from shale development has not been
assessed yet."