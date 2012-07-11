CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 A Canadian carbon-capture and storage project backed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc was approved by regulators in Alberta on Wednesday, though the company must agree to a number of conditions before the project can proceed. Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board said Shell's Quest project, which will capture carbon dioxide from its oil sands upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta, and inject the gas into the ground, is in the public interest. The board attached 32 conditions to the approval, with most of those related to data collection, analysis and reporting. The project could capture as much as one million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which Shell says is the equivalent of taking 175,000 cars off the road.