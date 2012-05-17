LONDON May 17 Shell International Trading and
Shipping Company Ltd this month resumed trading in coal
derivatives more than a decade after parent Royal Dutch Shell
exited the coal business and sold its mines, sources
close to the company said.
Shell declined to comment.
Shell actively trades power, gas and carbon so the move back
into coal fills a gap in the energy markets it trades and will
enable more effective spread-trading and hedging, they said.
"It's coal swaps only for hedging and spread-trading," one
source said.
With the emissions market moribund because of Europe's
economic problems, coal swaps are the most effective hedge
against gas, they added.
Shell sold its Australian, South African, U.S. and
Venezuelan coal assets 11 years ago. At that time coal prices
were depressed and the market was opaque, illiquid and dominated
by long-term contracts.
BP also sold off its coal assets, leaving Total
the only oil major with coal mines and a physical
trading book.