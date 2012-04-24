* Shell offers 220 pence per share in recommended cash deal
* Offer increased to match rival bid from PTTEP
* Deal includes break fee of 11.1 mln stg
* Cove shares above offer price, suggesting hopes for bid
* Cove, Shell decline comment on Mozambique capital gains
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 24 Royal Dutch Shell has
agreed to buy Cove Energy for 1.12 billion pounds ($1.8
billion), lifting its offer to access East Africa's huge gas
reserves, but failing to quell hopes of a bid battle for the
Mozambique-focused explorer.
Cove's directors recommended the offer from oil major Shell,
which matched rather than beat a rival offer made by Thai
state-controlled oil firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
(PTTEP) in February, as Shell betted that its
expertise would help secure the deal.
"PTTEP is currently considering its options and will make a
further announcement as and when appropriate," the Thai firm
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Industry interest in East Africa has been gathering pace
after huge gas discoveries were made there, with the region
tipped to become a major natural gas producing region supplying
liquid natural gas (LNG) to energy hungry Asian markets.
Mozambique's bountiful natural resources have boosted hopes
for development in the region, potentially paving the way for
energy-intensive industries to spring up in the country provided
some of the gas is available for domestic use.
Shares in Cove traded above Shell's 220 pence per share
offer, up 4.7 percent to 227.25 pence at 1353 GMT, signalling
investors are hopeful of a higher bid.
"Competing offers can still be made and the shares will now
likely trade to a slight premium on the hope that PTTEP will
trump Shell," said Investec analysts.
However, Westhouse Securities analyst Andrew Matharu said
Mozambique would likely favour Shell's offer.
"A key component of this is how the Mozambique authorities
want to develop their resources and a project of this scale
needs an oil major with the financial resources and the
expertise of bringing world class scale projects to fruition so
you need someone like a Shell," he said.
Shell said the deal was conditional upon approval from the
government of Mozambique amongst other things, adding that it
includes a break fee of 11.1 million pounds if Cove later
accepts a rival bid.
On a usual timetable, a competing offer would have a window
of around one to two months to emerge.
Cove's directors, in possession of a collective 4.38 percent
stake in the company, said they would be accepting the offer.
TAX ISSUE
Both Cove and Shell declined to comment on how capital gains
tax which will be owed to Mozambique upon the sale of assets in
the country will be paid.
Cove said earlier in April that it will be subject to a tax
rate of 12.8 percent on the capital gains arising from the sale
of its Mozambique assets, clarifying that a levy would be
applicable after a period of uncertainty which analysts had
warned could impact the sale.
"It is still not clear who, or how the capital gains tax
associated with the Cove sale will be paid to Mozambique," said
Canaccord Genuity analyst Braden Purkis.
"However, it is clear that Cove shareholders will receive
220 pence in cash for each share held," he added.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma
Offshore Area 1 in Mozambique, where operator Anadarko
has said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet
of natural gas.
Mirabaud Securities analysts said Cove's stake seems a small
holding for a company the size of Shell, which is one of the
world's biggest LNG players.
"We would look for it to take further equity over the coming
months," they said.
In addition to Anadarko, Japan's Mitsui and Indian
groups Bharat Petroleum and Videocon each
own 10 percent stakes in the Rovuma licence.
Other companies with gas discoveries and looking to build
LNG facilities in the region include Italy's Eni, whose
field neighbours Cove's Rovuma area, and Norway's Statoil
and Britain's BG Group off the coast of
Tanzania.
Some in Southern Africa expressed hopes that not all of the
gas will be exported as LNG to Asia, where Japan's reduced focus
on nuclear power has boosted demand, warning that this would
minimise the benefits of the discoveries to the region's
development.
"It should not be a re-colonisation of Africa," the Chief
Executive of South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom
{ESCJ.UL] Brian Dames told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Shell had previously made a $1.6 billion approach for Cove
in February, before PTTEP beat the offer, prompting hopes of a
bidding war, with an Indian consortium saying at one point it
was also considering entering the fray.
Morgan Stanley advised Shell on the bid, while Standard
Chartered advised Cove.
Separately, Mozambique said on Tuesday that it will launch a
new bidding round for exploration licences in the southern part
of the Rovuma basin by the end of this year.