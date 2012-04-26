LONDON, April 26 Royal Dutch Shell said
a new capital gains tax being introduced by the Mozambique
government would add around $200 million to its planned $1.8
billion takeover of Cove Energy.
Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry told reporters on a call
on Thursday that the final cost of the deal, that aims to give
Shell a foothold in the emerging Eastern Africa natural gas
play, would be around $2 billion.
Henry added that Shell believed oil markets were
"fundamentally well supplied" and that high oil prices were
eroding demand.
Henry said Shell was evaluating sites in Texas and Louisiana
for a possible plant that would convert natural gas into motor
fuels such as diesel.