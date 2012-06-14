LONDON, June 14 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
extended the deadline on Thursday for shareholder
acceptances for its $1.8 billion offer for Cove Energy
to June 27.
However, Shell, which has so far received valid acceptances
from about 5 percent of Cove shareholders, did not raise its 220
pence per share bid, which is below a rival offer from
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.
Shell and state-owned PTT have been vying to acquire Cove in
recent months, lured by Cove's stake in huge gas fields
discovered off the coast of Mozambique.
PTT trumped Shell's $1.8 billion offer with a $1.9 billion,
240 pence per share bid, in May. Analysts have predicted that
the takeover battle could have further to run, with Cove
announcing the discovery of more gas on Monday.