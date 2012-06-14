LONDON, June 14 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell extended the deadline on Thursday for shareholder acceptances for its $1.8 billion offer for Cove Energy to June 27.

However, Shell, which has so far received valid acceptances from about 5 percent of Cove shareholders, did not raise its 220 pence per share bid, which is below a rival offer from Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.

Shell and state-owned PTT have been vying to acquire Cove in recent months, lured by Cove's stake in huge gas fields discovered off the coast of Mozambique.

PTT trumped Shell's $1.8 billion offer with a $1.9 billion, 240 pence per share bid, in May. Analysts have predicted that the takeover battle could have further to run, with Cove announcing the discovery of more gas on Monday.