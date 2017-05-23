UPDATE 3-Arab states demand Qatar closes Jazeera, cuts back ties to Iran
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (New headline, adds Turkish defence minister, comments from Qataris)
TORONTO/NEW YORK May 23 Royal Dutch Shell Plc has decided to offload a roughly C$4.1 billion ($3 billion) stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNRL) that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada's oil sands earlier this year, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Shell has been interviewing investment banks to hire a financial adviser for the share sale, four people said in the past week, declining to be named as the discussions are confidential.
The deal could be one of the biggest-ever equity sales in Canada. The largest Canadian equity deal so far was TransCanada Corp's C$4.4 billion offering last year.
Shell declined to comment, and Canadian Natural did not immediately offer a comment.
In March, Shell agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, in a major strategic pullback from the capital-intensive business. As part of the transaction, Shell acquired about 98 million Canadian Natural shares, or about 8.8 percent of CNRL's outstanding shares, which are currently valued at about C$4.1 billion.
Shell plans to use the proceeds to help pay down the debt it assumed with the acquisition of British rival BG Group, the people said.
($1 = 1.3506 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and David French in New York; Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (New headline, adds Turkish defence minister, comments from Qataris)
BEIJING, June 23 China's imports of North Korean goods in May fell by more than 30 percent from a year ago, data showed on Friday, the latest sign that China's ban on coal purchases from the isolated country continues to curb trade between the two neighbours.