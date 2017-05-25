(Repeats with no changes to text.)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta May 24 Canadian equity markets
risk being swamped with oil sands company shares this year as
Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips prepare to
offload C$6.8 billion ($5.1 billion) worth of stakes in two
domestic producers, just months after acquiring them.
The two firms acquired shares in Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd and Cenovus Energy as part of deals struck
earlier this year to sell off oil sands assets.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Shell has decided to
sell its C$4.1 billion stake in CNRL while ConocoPhillips has
said it is not a long term investor in Cenovus.
The plans to flip the stakes within months of acquiring them
is raising fresh doubts about investor confidence in the world's
third-largest crude reserves. Shell's decision to sell is a
"surprise and not immaterial" to CNRL, a source familiar with
CNRL's thinking said. The Canadian producer declined to comment
on Wednesday.
Shell owns roughly 8.8 percent of CNRL and has not said
whether sales would be done via public offering or IPO.
Foreign companies have sold $22.5 billion worth of Canadian
oil sands assets this year alone, due to depressed global crude
prices, high operating costs and limited pipeline access to
market.
The latest planned stake sales are more gloomy news for a
region struggling to compete with cheap U.S. shale plays.
With Canadian producers spending heavily this year on
buying up the fleeing majors' assets, there is also a limited
list of potential domestic buyers for the sale.
Shell's quick exit may also make it difficult for other
majors contemplating an exit, including BP and Chevron,
to propose share-based structures, that take part of the
consideration in stock and rest in cash, as they prepare to sell
their Canadian oil sands business, people working on energy
deals said.
"I would be very cautious about investing in more
traditional oil production like the oil sands on a longer-term
basis," said David Cockfield, managing director of Northland
Wealth Management, which holds some Canadian Natural stock on
behalf of clients. "The game plan is just not working anymore."
These shares could attract interest from hedge funds,
private equity and institutional investors if priced at a
discount to the market price, energy sector analysts said.
Asian oil companies could also potentially be interested in
owning oil sands assets without the risk of operating them
themselves, according to Wood Mackenzie analyst Peter Argiris.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is seen
as more open to Chinese investment than its predecessor though
the oil sands will prove the big test.
CNRL shares closed down 0.6 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, while Cenovus shed 1.2 percent. Year-to-date CNRL is
down 4.1 percent and Cenovus has fallen 37 percent.
Under the terms of the deal to sell most of its oil sands
business to CNRL, Shell has to wait four months from closing,
which has not happened yet, to sell the shares.
ConocoPhillips' sale of Cenovus shares is likely to have a
bigger impact given the U.S firm owns nearly one-fifth of the
Canadian company, a stake worth around C$2.7 billion.
"The share overhang is one of the reasons we should not
expect much movement upward in the Cenovus share price," said
Len Racioppo, managing director of Coerente Capital Management,
a Cenovus shareholder that in April asked Canadian regulators to
halt the deal.
ConocoPhillips has to wait six months from the close of the
deal, which occurred last week, for a lock-up period on the
shares to end and will look to liquidate its position over time,
Chief Financial Officer Don Wallette said on a conference call
in March, adding the company will do it an orderly way as it is
in their best interest.
"There are such big tranches of stock coming out we run the
risk of flooding the market," said Colin Cieszynski, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets. "If two of them hit in the
same week, or even the same month, it could be an issue because
there's so much money involved."
