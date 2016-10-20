BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
Oct 20 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling about 206,000 acres of non-core oil and gas properties in Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp for about $1.03 billion.
The deal consists of $758 million in cash and Tourmaline shares valued at $279 million, Shell said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump's administration will soon offer an exclusive contract that will give one company the right to service billions of dollars of outstanding federal student loans now handled by four companies, officials said on Friday.