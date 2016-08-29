Aug 29 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty interests.

Houston-based EnVen plans to buy the Brutus/Glider assets, which include a subsea production system, and the deal is expected to close in October. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)