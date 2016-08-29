BRIEF- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 40 million shares (6.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
Aug 29 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty interests.
Houston-based EnVen plans to buy the Brutus/Glider assets, which include a subsea production system, and the deal is expected to close in October. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says decided to re-appointment of Kedar Nath Fatehpuria as managing director of company increase tenure upto 1 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: