LONDON Dec 8 Oil major Shell will go
ahead with the construction of a new unit at its Pernis refinery
in Rotterdam, Europe's largest, that is set to start operating
by the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday.
The new Solvent Deasphalter (SDA) unit will allow the
refinery to turn more of its oil into lighter, high-grade
products that are more valuable and cleaner.
The upgrade will not alter the refinery's overall processing
capacity of 404,000 barrels per day, but some existing units
will need modifying to work with the SDA, Shell said.
Shell's upgrade comes weeks after rival ExxonMobil
announced a $1 billion investment to expand hydrocracker
operations at its own Rotterdam refinery, giving it the capacity
to make more high-performance lubricating oils and greases.
