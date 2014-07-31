LONDON, July 31 Anglo Dutch oil company Royal
Dutch Shell will show no mercy to underperforming oil
refineries in Europe as it seeks to improve returns, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Oil companies with refineries in Europe are facing an
industry wide challenge of weak profit margins and
over-capacity, which has already prompted some plants to close.
"The refining environment in Europe is challenged," said
Shell's Chief Executive Ben van Beurden on a webcast to discuss
the company's earnings. "In the end we will end up with a strong
position in Europe as the industry further restructures.
"If we can't get to that point, there will be no mercy for
those refineries. We will not tolerate having structurally
underperforming assets that cannot deliver or cannot punch their
weight in the portfolio."
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)