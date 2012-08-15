* Offshore field to produce 5 bcm of gas per year
* Consortium had competed with Russia's Lukoil
* Ukraine seeks to ease dependence on Russian gas
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 15 Ukraine has picked a consortium led
by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to develop
its Skifska gas field in the Black Sea, it said on Wednesday, as
it seeks to wean itself off increasingly expensive Russian gas
imports.
The project, whose total costs have been estimated by the
government at $10-12 billion, is part of the former Soviet
republic's plan to ease its dependence on gas imported from
Russia, which amounted to some 40 billion cubic metres last year
and accounted for nearly two thirds of the country's
consumption.
"Thanks to state projects aimed at increasing domestic
production we will be able to produce at least 45 billion cubic
metres domestically," Environment and Natural Resources minister
Eduard Stavitsky told reporters in announcing the winner of the
Skifska tender.
Skifska, predominantly a gas field, is estimated to hold
reserves of 200 to 250 bcm of gas, he said, and is expected to
eventually produce 5 bcm a year.
Stavitsky said the winning consortium, which also includes
Romania's OMV Petrom and Ukrainian state company Nadra Ukrainy,
would start work on the field this year.
ExxonMobil and Shell could not be reached for comments.
As a condition of the tender, which had also been contested
by Russia's Lukoil, the winner must pay the government
2.4 billion hryvnias (about $300 million) after signing the
50-year production sharing agreement.
Ukraine already has an extensive gas pipeline network which
could ship gas from the Black Sea coast to consumers elsewhere
in the country.
The price of Russian gas imports has been rising steadily
over the past three years but Kiev's attempts to renegotiate the
supply agreement have so far been unsuccessful and the
government is now trying to cut imports instead by switching to
coal, cutting overall consumption and developing domestic gas
deposits.
In May the government picked Shell and Chevron Corp
as partners in projects to explore and develop two potentially
large onshore shale gas fields.