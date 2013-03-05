LONDON/ABUJA, March 5 Royal Dutch Shell
declared force majeure on the Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil
grade on Tuesday due to a leak on a pipeline, a day
after warning it may need to close the line altogether because
of oil theft.
Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) declared the
force majeure on the Bonny Light offtake programme at 1500 GMT
following the shutdown of Nembe Creek Trunkline after a leak was
observed on Sunday, Shell said in a statement.
Shell's country head warned on Monday that it may be forced
to completely shut down the 150,000 barrel per day Nembe Creek
pipeline because of "unprecedented" levels of theft.
SPDC is a joint venture with the Nigerian state oil firm
NNPC holding 55 percent, Shell 30 percent, Total 10
percent and Eni 5 percent. Shell operates production.
"There has been a recent upsurge in crude theft activities
on NCTL, resulting in frequent production shutdown and massive
oil spills blighting the environment," the statement said.
It said that between Feb. 22-25, flow stations feeding into
the pipeline were shut down by safety systems three times due to
oil theft.
"The leak on Sunday occurred directly on the NCTL and
necessitated its immediate shut down for repairs," the statement
said, adding that the cause would be determined by a joint
investigation visit.
Nigeria was due to export 168,000 barrels per day of Bonny
Light in March before this outage, according to shipping
programmes.
The Nembe trunkline is one of the most important production
routes for Africa's top crude oil exporter, feeding the
benchmark Bonny Light export terminal.
The pipeline was replaced in 2010 at a cost of $1.1 billion,
Shell says.