* Power demand lower May 8 1800 GMT - May 16 at 0000 GMT
* Ormen Lange field a key gas supply to Europe
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, March 2 Gas exports from Royal Dutch
Shell's giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, which can
provide some 20 percent of Britain's gas demand, will be
curtailed in May due to maintenance, limiting one of Europe's
key gas supplies.
The plant processing gas from the field, which has an average
output of some 62 million cubic metres per day, will undergo
maintenance in the spring, the firm told the Nordic power bourse
on Friday.
"During the maintenance period, consumption will be
restricted," the firm said in a message.
Power consumption would be restricted at the plant to 20
megwatts from its installed capacity of 200 megawatts between
May 8 at 1800 GMT and May 16 at 0000 GMT.
The plant, situated at Nyhamna on the coast of central
Norway, gets all its electricity from the Norwegian national
grid, so if power consumption from the grid is lower, it affects
the plant's processing operations.
Outages due to planned maintenance are common in May and
later in the spring and summer, when gas demand is lower.
The partners in the Ormen Lange field are Shell (17.04
percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Statoil
(28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and
Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).