* Power demand lower May 8 1800 GMT - May 16 at 0000 GMT

* Ormen Lange field a key gas supply to Europe

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, March 2 Gas exports from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, which can provide some 20 percent of Britain's gas demand, will be curtailed in May due to maintenance, limiting one of Europe's key gas supplies.

The plant processing gas from the field, which has an average output of some 62 million cubic metres per day, will undergo maintenance in the spring, the firm told the Nordic power bourse on Friday.

"During the maintenance period, consumption will be restricted," the firm said in a message.

Power consumption would be restricted at the plant to 20 megwatts from its installed capacity of 200 megawatts between May 8 at 1800 GMT and May 16 at 0000 GMT.

The plant, situated at Nyhamna on the coast of central Norway, gets all its electricity from the Norwegian national grid, so if power consumption from the grid is lower, it affects the plant's processing operations.

Outages due to planned maintenance are common in May and later in the spring and summer, when gas demand is lower.

The partners in the Ormen Lange field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).