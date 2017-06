OSLO May 4 The plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field off Norway has rescheduled its planned maintenance during May, the firm told the Nordic power bourse on Friday.

Power consumption would be restricted at the plant from May 11 at 0400 GMT until May 15 at 0000 GMT, it said. The original plan was for maintenance to restrict consumption from May 8 at 1800 GMT until May 16 at 0000 GMT.