OSLO, March 26 The plant that processes gas from Shell's giant Ormen Lange field was down on Monday due to problems with its power supply, cutting gas exports to the rest of Europe by some 24 million cubic metres per day for an estimated eight hours.

The Nyhamna plant, which gets all its power from the Norwegian national grid, was able to use only 20 megawatts of power from an installed capacity of 200 MW, the oil major told the Nordic power bourse on Monday.

"Ormen Lange power consumption restricted due unplanned trip," the company said in a message about the incident, which was reported to the bourse at 0823 GMT.

Gas infrastructure operator Gassco said on its website the shutdown had been initiated at 0740 GMT, would last for eight hours and would cut output by around 24 mcm/day.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The Ormen Lange plant gets all its power from the national grid and has been shut due to power supply problems on several occasions this year and last year.

The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway's Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty, editing by Jane Baird)