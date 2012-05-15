GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
LONDON May 15 Royal Dutch Shell restarted units at its 195,000 barrel per day (bpd) Godorf refinery in Germany on Sunday after planned maintenance, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The refinery had been partially shut down on May 5, but was now fully operational, she said.
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
DOHA, June 8 Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.