NEW YORK, April 26 Royal Dutch Shell
CFO Simon Henry said on Thursday that Shell was looking at
brownfield sites in Louisiana and Texas for the construction of
a possible gas-to-liquids plant.
Henry said an investment decision was a long way off and
would likely not be made until the end of the decade at the
earliest.
The gas-to-liquids plant would be modeled on the company's
GTL plants in Bintulu, Malaysia, and Qatar and would use natural
gas as a feedstock to produce very low sulfur middle distillates
and natural gas liquids.