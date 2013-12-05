Britain's FTSE hits one-month low as miners, Babcock slide
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Dec 5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would not move forward with its proposed 140,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast gas-to-liquids (GTL) project in Louisiana, despite ample supplies of natural gas in the area.
Shell said it would suspend any future work on the project as GTL was not currently a viable option in North America for the company.
The company cited development costs and the uncertainty of oil and gas prices in the long term as reasons for scrapping the project.
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 27 Britain's nuclear regulator has granted consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
* Qatar Petroleum CEO: Brexit not a game-changer for investment (Adds details, quote)