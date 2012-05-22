THE HAGUE May 22 Royal Dutch Shell's
annual general meeting showed a growing number of shareholders
opposed the company's executive pay package, with 9 percent
voting against, up from 2 percent a year before.
Executive pay has become a hot topic during this year's AGM
season, with companies in the United States and Europe seeing a
spike in votes against remuneration reports.
Shell shareholders in London and in The Hague were critical
of the package, which included a 3-5 percent pay rise, but
executives said it reflected the company's performance in 2011.
"What you see in the annual bonus card is that we have key
drivers - cash flow, LNG (liquefied natural gas) sales and also
sustainability development," said Hans Wijers, a chairman of the
Remuneration Committee.
"What has come out is a clear reflection of good
performance," he said.
Shell reported a 14 percent rise in 2011 fourth-quarter
profit, as high oil prices outweighed dismal industry-wide
margins in its refining business.
A dozen Greenpeace activists protested in front of the
Circustheater in The Hague where the meeting took place.