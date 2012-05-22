THE HAGUE May 22 Royal Dutch Shell's annual general meeting showed a growing number of shareholders opposed the company's executive pay package, with 9 percent voting against, up from 2 percent a year before.

Executive pay has become a hot topic during this year's AGM season, with companies in the United States and Europe seeing a spike in votes against remuneration reports.

Shell shareholders in London and in The Hague were critical of the package, which included a 3-5 percent pay rise, but executives said it reflected the company's performance in 2011.

"What you see in the annual bonus card is that we have key drivers - cash flow, LNG (liquefied natural gas) sales and also sustainability development," said Hans Wijers, a chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

"What has come out is a clear reflection of good performance," he said.

Shell reported a 14 percent rise in 2011 fourth-quarter profit, as high oil prices outweighed dismal industry-wide margins in its refining business.

A dozen Greenpeace activists protested in front of the Circustheater in The Hague where the meeting took place.