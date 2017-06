LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said the startup of big new projects would drive a 50 percent rise in its cashflow and a 25 percent rise in oil and gas production in the coming years.

"Oil & gas production should average some 4 million boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2017-18, an increase of some 25 percent from 2011 levels of 3.2 million boepd," the company said in a statement.