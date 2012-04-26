LONDON, April 26 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
reported an 11 percent rise in fourth quarter profits on
Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts, as higher oil prices and
stronger refining margins outweighed the impact of lower U.S.
gas prices.
Europe's largest oil company by market capitalization said
its current cost of supply (CCS) net income was $7.7 billion.
Excluding one-offs, the result was $7.27 billion, compared to
an average forecast of $6.70 billion from a company poll of
analysts.
Brent crude prices averaged $118.60 per barrel last
quarter, up from $105.43 a year before.
CCS earnings strip out unrealised gains or losses related to
changes in the value of inventories, and as such are comparable
with net income under U.S. accounting rules.