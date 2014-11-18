MUMBAI Nov 18 The Bombay High Court on Tuesday
ruled in favour of the Indian unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a
multi-million dollar tax dispute, the latest verdict against the
tax department that has been vigorously pursing claims against
foreign firms in India.
Shell had challenged the largest ever claim in an
Indian tax case related to transfer pricing -- the value at
which companies trade products, services or assets between units
across borders, a regular part of doing business for a
multinational.
A rash of high-value tax claims on foreign firms including
IBM Corp and Nokia Oyj in the past year has
sparked criticism that overly zealous tax authorities could
undermine foreign investment in India.
In the Shell case, the tax office alleged in February last
year that the company's Indian unit under-priced shares
transferred to the parent by about $2.5 billion, demanding tax
on the interest the Anglo-Dutch oil company would have earned.
It did not disclose the value of the claim.
The Bombay High Court favoured Shell on the grounds that
issuance of shares by an Indian company to its foreign parent
was not taxable under the transfer pricing provisions, said
Mukesh Butani, a lawyer for Shell India in the case.
The court felt the tax department "clearly exceeded its
jurisdiction", Butani, who is managing partner of Indian law
firm BMR Legal, said in a statement.
Tax department officials in Mumbai were not immediately
available for a comment on the court verdict. It was not
immediately known if the department would approach a higher
court to challenge the verdict.
Shell India welcomed the Bombay High Court decision.
"This is a positive outcome which should provide a further
boost to the Indian government's initiatives to improve the
country's investment climate," Shell's Indian unit said in a
statement.
Last month, an Indian court ruled in favour of Vodafone
Group Plc, the biggest foreign corporate investor in
India, in a long-running transfer pricing dispute with the local
tax department.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Mark Potter)