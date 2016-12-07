DUBAI Dec 7 Royal Dutch Shell will sign three initial agreements on Wednesday to develop Iranian oil and gas fields, an Iranian oil ministry official said.

Shell will sign the agreements in Tehran to develop the South Azadegan, Yadavaran oilfields and the Kish gas field, the Iranian official said.

Total will start negotiations for new oil and gas projects but was not signing any deals on Wednesday, the official said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that both Shell and Total were to sign initial agreements on Wednesday.

Shell and Total declined to comment. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman)