Royal Dutch Shell Plc will agree on Wednesday to develop a major Iranian oil field, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an Iranian oil ministry spokeswoman.

Total SA of France is also planning another investment in the energy sector in Iran, the Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2gBu0zg

The agreements are for developing the South Azadegan and Yadavaran oil fields, the Journal said.

Shell and Total declined to comment.

