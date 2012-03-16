March 16 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK,
the largest buyer of Iranian crude in Japan, has yet to reach an
agreement with Iran over the renewal of its annual term purchase
contract as Western sanctions complicate talks, industry sources
said on Friday.
A delegation from Showa Shell, which buys about 100,000
barrels of Iranian crude oil per day, failed to seal a deal with
National Iranian Oil Co over the 2012 contract during its most
recent visit last week.
Tightening U.S. sanctions against Iran over the OPEC
producer's nuclear programme is making it more difficult for
refiners in Japan, Iran's No.3 crude buyer, to pay Tehran for
oil.
"They couldn't reach an agreement on the 2012 contract, so
details such as volume are still being discussed," a source
said, adding that Showa Shell had not indicated how much crude
it planned to lift in April.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment.
U.S. allies Japan and South Korea are in talks with the
United States on how much Iranian oil imports should be cut in
order to get a waiver from Western sanctions.
"Showa Shell would probably not be able to initiate talks on
lowering Japan's purchase volume unless it receives instructions
from the government to do so," said a second industry source.
At last week's meeting, Showa Shell proposed the addition of
an escape clause in new contracts, allowing buyers to declare
force majeure if sanctions block them from lifting or paying for
Iranian crude and condensate.
Showa Shell is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, and about 15 percent held by Saudi Arabian state oil
giant Saudi Aramco.
Saudi Arabia has pledged to boost oil supplies to help
control prices and protect the global economy from Iranian crude
losses from potential sanctions.