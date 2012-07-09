ALGIERS, July 9 Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC) accused Royal Dutch Shell on Monday of failing to
meet its commitments in Libya and said the London-listed
company's decision to abandon two wells was not based on an
objective assessment.
Shell said in May it suspend drilling and abandoned
exploration in two Libya blocks because disappointing results
meant further exploration could not be economically justified.
"The National Oil Corporation believes that Shell's negative
assessment of the blocks... does not reflect the reality of the
blocks, as some other companies made oil and gas discoveries at
the same blocks during the 1960-1970 period," NOC said in a
statement on its website (www.noclibya.com.ly/index.php.)
"Shell has recently tried to request the annexation of those
blocks, which confirms these areas are rich in oil and gas
resources."
The Libyan oil firm also accused Shell of not implementing a
deal concluded in June 2008 involving the drilling of six wells
at new fields over a five-year period.
"The company had not started drilling any well by the time
it announced force majeure on March 22, 2011, but had only
completed a seismic survey," said the statement.
"Shell has not lifted the force majeure compared to its
activities in other countries where conditions are more
difficult than Libya."
Shell said in May it planned to keep an office in Libya and
had agreed with the NOC to actively pursue upstream
opportunities.
But NOC said Shell had not even notified it of its decision
to withdraw, making the announcement through the media.
The NOC acknowledged that Shell had not made any significant
discoveries since the start of its operations in the North
African country.
"These results were aggravated recently when Shell concluded
two agreements with the National Oil Corporation including one
through direct negotiation," to develop a liquefied natural gas
plant at Marsa Brega, it said.
"During the preliminary discussions, the company confirmed
it had the technical and financial capacity to achieve good
results regarding the two agreements... but the company has not
met its commitments for the exploratory activity and modernizing
the gas plant."