LONDON Nov 15 Royal Dutch Shell is
seeking a $6 billion credit facility to refinance an existing
undrawn $5.1 billion facility that is due to mature in 2015,
banking sources said on Friday.
The self-arranged club deal is being coordinated by Barclays
and will be used for liquidity back-up for Shell's commercial
paper programme.
Shell declined to comment.
AA/Aa1 rated Shell is taking advantage of competitive loan
market conditions to refinance early at improved terms and
conditions. The loan is for five-years, plus two one-year
extension options, the sources said.
The financing pays 12.5 basis points (bps), the same level
as the company paid on its $2.5 billion, 5+1+1-year credit
facility from 2005.
The financing features utilisation fees for drawings under
the loan, but as the deal is expected to remain undrawn, it will
just pay a commitment fee, which is a percentage of the margin,
one of the sources said.
Pricing on the deal is the joint lowest seen in Europe this
year, matching the levels seen on AA/Aa2 rated Nestle's
5 billion euro ($6.73 billion)-equivalent, five-year
credit facility signed in October.
Shell's existing $5.1 billion facility was arranged in
August 2010, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
