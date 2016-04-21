(Adds background, context on company)
By Freya Berry and Ron Bousso
LONDON, April 21 Royal Dutch Shell is
working on selling out of its onshore assets in Gabon, according
to two sources familiar with the matter, seeking to refocus its
African presence.
Bids are due in June for the fields, which one source
estimated could be worth around $700 million. However the second
person said that price indications were currently below Shell's
expectations and that no sale may occur.
"Shell continuously evaluates opportunities for our global
portfolio in line with our business strategy," a company
spokesman said on Thursday.
The oil major has been operating in the west African country
for more than 50 years. Its holdings include the Rabi Kounga and
Gamba fields.
Shell has announced plans to sell at least $30 billion worth
of assets over the next three years, in order to finance its $52
billion BG acquisition and focus its portfolio on deep water oil
production and the rapidly-expanding liquefied natural gas
market.
The sharp drop in oil prices over the past two years and
continued uncertainty over the price recovery have nevertheless
crimped the market for oil production assets and limited
acquisitions in the sector.
It has also crimped the economies of many oil-dependent
African countries.
OPEC sources have said Gabon wants to rejoin it after more
than two decades, just as the oil exporters' group is taking the
first steps in years to prop up prices.
Gabon has been seeking to diversify its economy away from
oil, focusing on attracting tourists and investors in sectors
such as mining.
Shell has indicated that most sale processes for "upstream"
oil and gas production assets would likely take place in 2017
and 2018.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Ron Bousso; Editing by Lawrence
