LONDON Nov 25 Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced discussions with a party interested in purchasing its onshore operations in Gabon, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Shell on Thursday informed its staff of the discussions, the spokesman said.

It put the assets up for sale as part of a $30 billion divestment programme after its acquisition of BG Group which was completed in February. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, additional reporting by Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)