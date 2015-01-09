KUALA LUMPUR Jan 9 Malaysia's Shell Refining Company will explore options including the sale of its Port Dickson refinery or the conversion of operations to a storage terminal in the face of the poor outlook for refining margins, it said on Friday.

"The Board has concluded that refining margins are expected to remain depressed due to overcapacity in the global refining industry," it said in a filing to the Malaysian stock exchange, adding that it is exploring suitable long-term options.

Shares in Shell Refining, which counts Royal Dutch Shell as a major shareholder, closed up 3.1 percent at 4.98 ringgit ($1) on Friday, outperforming the broader index's 0.3 percent gain.

For the full announcement, click bit.ly/1Iy2VTZ ($1 = 3.5610 ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Goodman)