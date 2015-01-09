KUALA LUMPUR Jan 9 Malaysia's Shell Refining
Company will explore options including the sale of its
Port Dickson refinery or the conversion of operations to a
storage terminal in the face of the poor outlook for refining
margins, it said on Friday.
"The Board has concluded that refining margins are expected
to remain depressed due to overcapacity in the global refining
industry," it said in a filing to the Malaysian stock exchange,
adding that it is exploring suitable long-term options.
Shares in Shell Refining, which counts Royal Dutch Shell
as a major shareholder, closed up 3.1 percent at 4.98
ringgit ($1) on Friday, outperforming the broader index's
0.3 percent gain.
For the full announcement, click bit.ly/1Iy2VTZ
($1 = 3.5610 ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Goodman)