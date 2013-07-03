LONDON, July 3 Royal Dutch Shell said
it had found oil at its latest deepwater drill in the Gulf of
Mexico.
The Vicksburg 'A' discovery, 120 km offshore, was estimated
to hold potentially recoverable resources of more than 100
million barrels of oil equivalent, Shell said on Wednesday.
"The results of the Vicksburg well strengthen our existing
deepwater Gulf of Mexico exploration portfolio and should
contribute to the nearby Appomattox discovery," said Mark
Shuster, Executive Vice President of Shell Upstream Americas
Exploration.
Shell has a 75 percent stake in the discovery, and CNOOC
holds the rest.