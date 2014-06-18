June 18 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell files registration statement for IPO of MLP
* Shell Midstream Partners intends to apply to list common
units on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "SHLX".
* Offering is expected to occur in second half of this year.
* Shell midstream partners' initial assets are expected to
consist of ownership interests in four onshore and offshore
pipelines located primarily in Texas and Louisiana
* Today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, shell midstream
partners, L.P. ("Shell Midstream Partners"), has filed a
registration statement on form S-1 with U.S. Securities and
exchange commission
* Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers
and structuring agents for proposed offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: