* Shell Midstream's IPO raises about $920 million
* Shares open at $32 and touch a high of $33.30
* 40 million common units sold at $23 per share
By Amrutha Gayathri
Oct 29 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP
, a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch
Shell Plc, rose as much as 45 percent in their market
debut, in the latest MLP offering to win investor confidence.
Royal Dutch Shell is the first of the industry majors to
take an MLP public as a means of monetizing assets while
lowering the cost of capital.
MLPs are corporate structures that pay no taxes at the
federal level and pay out most of their cash flows as dividends
to investors.
Under the MLP format, the Anglo-Dutch oil company retains
control of 71 percent of the company.
Shares of Shell Midstream opened at $32 and touched a high
of $33.30, valuing the company at about $2.25 billion, based on
its 67.5 million outstanding common units.
"Investors have warmed up to MLPs because, I think, they
increasingly believe that interest rates won't head higher
soon," Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of BMO Private Bank
in Chicago told Reuters.
Higher returns from MLPs have found favor with investors in
a low bond yield environment.
Shell Midstream's IPO follows successful listings by other
MLPs, such as PBF Logistics LP and GasLog Partners LP
in May.
PBF's shares were up about 8 percent above their IPO price
of $23, while GasLog shares were 26 percent above their IPO
price of $21.
Shell Midstream's listing comes as a fall in energy prices
hastens the decline of big oil, with Western majors selling off
assets, cutting investments, returning money to shareholders and
shrinking in size.
Seven oil majors, including Shell, BP Plc, Exxon
Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, ran a collective
deficit of $55 billion last year, according to Morgan Stanley
analysts.
Shell's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 1 percent
at $72.11 in morning trading.
The company's IPO raised about $920 million after the size
of the offering was increased and priced above the expected
range.
About 40 million common units were sold at $23 per share,
above the expected price range of $19-$21.
Houston, Texas-based Shell Midstream owns minority interests
in two crude oil pipeline systems along the Texas and Louisiana
Gulf Coast and offshore Louisiana.
It also owns minority interests in two refined products
pipeline systems that connect the Gulf Coast and southeastern
U.S. refineries to major demand centers from Alabama to New
York.
Shell Midstream said it planned to use proceeds from the
offering to buy stakes in Royal Dutch Shell's other pipelines.
Barclays and Citigroup were the lead underwriters for the
IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1iG7z6c)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Simon Jennings)