LONDON, July 10 Royal Dutch Shell's
European supply and trading arm has acquired Morgan Stanley's
European gas and power trading book, the Anglo-Dutch
energy company said on Friday.
"Comprising predominantly physical and financial gas and
power trades, the deal further expands Shell's activities in
core energy markets across Europe," Shell said in a statement.
Shell Energy Europe has signed a binding sales and purchase
agreement for Morgan Stanley's portfolio, it said, without
providing further details.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)