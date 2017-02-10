* Simon Henry, Sam Laidlaw, David Constable named as
non-execs
* No energy deals expected in current environment - analyst
(Adds other appointments, background, analyst's comment)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Feb 10 Rio Tinto has
appointed three former senior managers from the energy industry
to its board as non-executive directors, including Shell's
departing CFO Simon Henry, the mining company said on
Friday.
Henry, who is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer at
Shell after seven years on March 9, will join Rio Tinto on July
1. Former Centrica chief executive Sam Laidlaw and
ex-Sasol CEO David Constable will take up their
non-executive posts immediately, Rio Tinto said.
"With diverse expertise across successful international
engineering, resources and financial businesses, I have no doubt
that their insight and hands-on experience will strengthen the
board," Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis said.
Non-executive directors Anne Lauvergeon, the former CEO of
French nuclear reactor maker Areva, and Robert Brown
will step down from their roles at the company's annual general
meeting on May 4.
Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest miner, is emerging
from a deep market downturn during which time it shed assets to
repair its balance sheet.
The company declined to comment further on the appointments,
which will add significant energy industry expertise to its
board.
"I think you're bringing on someone like Simon Henry who's
got a wealth of experience across the (oil and gas) space,"
Jamie Campbell, head of natural resources at Panmure Gordon,
said. "But I just can't see Rio going from zero to 100 in the
energy sector in this environment."
Last year, incoming chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques
said he was not interested in expanding into the oil and gas
industry.
Henry, who has worked at Shell for 34 years, will hand over
to Jessica Uhl on March 9 and leave the company on June 30.
"Royal Dutch Shell confirms that Simon Henry, Chief
Financial Officer of the company, has been appointed a
non-executive director of Rio Tinto with effect from July 1,
2017," Shell said in a statement on Friday.
Henry was one of the driving forces behind Shell's bumper
$54 billion acquisition of BG Group last year.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Cape Town; Editing by
David Goodman and Jane Merriman)