Feb 24 The head of Royal Dutch Shell's
U.S. operations will leave by mutual agreement at the end of
March after 34 years, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Wednesday.
Marvin Odum, who is also Shell's U.S. unconventional
resources director, plans to pursue other opportunities, a
company spokesman said.
Bruce Culpepper, executive vice president HR for
unconventional resources and regional coordination, will replace
Odum as chairman of U.S. operations.
Following Odum's departure, Shell will abolish the
unconventional resources directorate, and the shale business
will join the international upstream organization under Andy
Brown, the company said in a statement.
"Marvin has had a long and distinguished Shell career, and
I'm grateful to him for the central role he's played in the
company's success," Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden
said.
