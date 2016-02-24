Feb 24 The head of Royal Dutch Shell's U.S. operations will leave by mutual agreement at the end of March after 34 years, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Wednesday.

Marvin Odum, who is also Shell's U.S. unconventional resources director, plans to pursue other opportunities, a company spokesman said.

Bruce Culpepper, executive vice president HR for unconventional resources and regional coordination, will replace Odum as chairman of U.S. operations.

Following Odum's departure, Shell will abolish the unconventional resources directorate, and the shale business will join the international upstream organization under Andy Brown, the company said in a statement.

"Marvin has had a long and distinguished Shell career, and I'm grateful to him for the central role he's played in the company's success," Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)