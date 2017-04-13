* Shell wants Dutch to target 20 GW offshore wind by 2030
* Shell pursuing green projects after investor, policy
pressures
* Shell also advocates use of gas to complement renewables
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 13 Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal
Dutch Shell said it has urged the Dutch government to
come up with bolder offshore wind targets and quadruple the goal
for installed capacity to 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.
Europe's biggest oil company, which has traditionally
invested little in green energy sources, is ramping up renewable
energy investments to $1 billion a year by the end of the decade
after pressure from shareholders to do so and as it sees
governments turning to less carbon intensive and more flexible
fuels.
Some of its recent activities in renewable energy include
winning a contract, as part of a consortium, to build a wind
farm off the coast of the Netherlands and bidding for an
offshore wind licence in the United States.
In the Netherlands, where it is by far the largest listed
company, it is lobbying the government to raise its long-term
offshore wind target to give investors clarity on priorities
further out.
"We need to lower the costs of development, but we would
also want the Dutch government to come up with the policy for a
further rollout of 10-15 GW in capacity for the period until
2030," said a spokeswoman for Shell in the Netherlands.
The Netherlands is lagging other European countries in
renewable energy investments and was ordered by a district court
in The Hague in 2015 to cut carbon emissions by 25 percent
within five years after losing a court case brought by
environmental campaigners.
The government has since launched a programme to speed up
renewable energy projects, including tenders to build 4.5 GW of
offshore wind farm capacity and more beyond that.
As part of a group of the Netherlands' largest companies,
Shell has called on policymakers making up the next Dutch
government to adopt a comprehensive climate law that will help
the country meet targets set out in the 2015 Paris climate
accord.
Shell said in its sustainability report published on
Wednesday that it is "helping" policymakers in the Netherlands
to find an energy mix that allows reducing greenhouse gas
emissions.
The oil major, which operates the Netherlands' largest
operating gas field in Groningen jointly with Exxon Mobil, is
also pushing for the use of gas to complement erratic renewable
energy production.
The Dutch government has capped the amount of gas that can
be produced from the Groningen field because of related
earthquakes and wants to continue winding down output as part of
its emissions-cutting plans.
"The largest contribution Shell can make to reducing
emissions globally in the near term is to continue to grow the
role of natural gas," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said
at an industry event last month.
