CALGARY, Alberta Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
won exploration rights in five areas of the Laurentian
Sub-basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, making a C$97
million ($97.35 million) commitment to secure the properties,
the province's offshore regulator said on Friday.
Shell was the sole bidder on the properties, which total
more than 5,000 square miles (13,000 square kilometers, the
Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said.
The Laurentian Sub-basin lies in the Atlantic, about 210
miles southwest of St. John's, the province's capital. There is
currently no oil or gas production from the region, though
Newfoundland currently has three offshore oil projects in the
Jeanne d'Arc basin southeast of St. John's.
Shell said it has yet to determine if its new exploration
blocks could contain oil or natural gas.
"Right now we are in the early stages and we are going to
have to seismic and other technical work," said Stephen Doolan,
a spokesman for the company. "This will help us determine
whether we are looking for oil or gas."
Also on Friday, the regulator awarded an exploration parcel
in the Flemish Pass east of the Jeanne d'Arc basin. A consortium
made up of Husky Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc
and Repsol SA won the rights to an 800-square mile
block in the region with a C$20 million commitment.