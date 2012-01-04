* Company blames oil thieves for sabotaging pipeline
* Earlier Shell spill cut country's production by 10 pct
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Jan 4 Royal Dutch Shell's
operation in Nigeria is working to plug a leak caused by
sabotage that shut its 70,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Nembe Creek
pipeline, the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on
Wednesday.
The pipeline in the swampy creeks of the Niger Delta was
shut down on December 24 but went unreported, eclipsed by a much
bigger leak at Shell's offshore Bongo facility.
A loading accident at Shell's offshore 200,000 bpd Bonga
oilfield on December 20 spewed up to 40,000 barrels of oil into
the sea and shut off some 10 percent of Nigeria's crude output.
Nigerian villagers say oil is still washing up on the coast,
though Shell denies this.
The statement about the Nembe Creek spill said a joint
investigation with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment
showed oil thieves had installed valves on the pipeline. More
than 200 barrels of spilled oil have been recovered, it said.
Shell blames oil theft, or "bunkering", for most of the
environmentally destructive oil spills that hemorrhage from its
equipment in the Delta. Human rights groups such as Amnesty
International blame the firm's negligence.
Diplomats say between 100,000 and 250,000 barrels of oil are
stolen each day, often with the complicity of local officials,
an activity worth hundreds of millions of dollars.