LONDON, Sept 3 Royal Dutch Shell said
it closed an oil pipeline leading to a flow station in Nigeria,
Africa's top oil producer, after a leak was discovered.
Oil from the facility heads to the Bonny export terminal.
Bonny is one of Nigeria's larger crude streams and is scheduled
to ship around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September.
"A leak was observed on a line from Well-39s flowing to
Nembe Creek-2 flow station on 29th August," Shell said in an
emailed statement. "The line was shut in, and booms were quickly
deployed to stop spread of any spilled oil.
"The spilled oil is contained within the flowline
right-of-way and there is no impact on the environment."
Shell said a joint investigation team was due to visit to
determine the case of the leak. The company did not give any
information as to whether production was affected.
Oil spills are common in Nigeria. Companies say the majority
of spills are from oil thieves hacking into or blowing up
pipelines to steal crude.
