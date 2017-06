ABUJA, Sept 30 Shell's Nigerian unit shut its Bonny oil pipeline and deferred 150,000 barrels per day of production on Sunday after oil thieves caused a fire, the company said.

"Shell ... has shut the 28-inch Bomu-Bonny Trunkline after discovering a fire on it early this morning," a statement from the company said.

"A burning vessel, thought to be involved in the theft of crude oil from the line, was sighted near the incident site. The line conveys crude oil to Bonny Terminal."